Saif Ali Khan at 55 shares how a balanced diet and skincare help him stay youthful: ‘You have to sleep well, eat well…’

When asked specifically about skincare for those in their 50s, Saif said it’s closely tied to lifestyle and overall habits. “It reflects my lifestyle, my thoughts, and just generally good behaviour. You can’t get away with anything anymore,” he admitted.

The actor explained that maintaining a healthy lifestyle involves proper sleep, a balanced diet, and regular exercise. “It’s a holistic thing, you have to sleep well, eat well, especially at my age, and exercise. Every little thing shows up on your face. To look good, you also have to behave well,” he said.

Saif Ali Khan recently opened up about the secrets behind his youthful appearance and well-maintained skin in his 50s, offering a glimpse into the holistic approach he follows to stay fit, healthy, and glowing. In a March 6 podcast with sister Soha Ali Khan on her YouTube channel, the actor revealed that looking good is not just about skincare, it’s a combination of good sleep, balanced nutrition, regular exercise, and mindful living. (Also read: Sania Mirza follows a ‘protein-heavy diet, walks 5–7 km daily’; shares her fitness and skincare routine after retirement )

The actor noted that overindulgence in activities like late-night partying, smoking, or drinking, behaviours that might have been manageable in one’s 30s, can take a serious toll at this stage of life. “It takes a little time to accept that those days are gone,” he added.

Saif Ali Khan’s skincare routine Earlier, in a September 2024 interview, Kareena Kapoor revealed Saif Ali Khan’s bedtime skincare routine during an interaction with Vogue India. She shared that Saif is a perfectionist when it comes to looking after his skin.

“Saif loves his skincare products and is very diligent about moisturising before bedtime, he actually enjoys it more than I do. He’s quite the perfectionist, and I think that’s why he looks so handsome all the time,” Kareena said.

On the work front On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan has some exciting projects lined up. He will be seen in the investigative drama Kartavya, set to release on Netflix. Directed by Pulkit and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film also features Rasika Duggal and Saurabh Dwivedi in pivotal roles, and is scheduled to release later this year. Additionally, he has Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan in the pipeline, marking a reunion with Akshay Kumar after almost 17 years.

