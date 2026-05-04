3 dead, one critical after Hantavirus outbreak on Atlantic cruise vessel, says WHO | What we know

At least three people have died, and one is critical after a hantavirus outbreak on a cruise vessel in the Atlantic Ocean. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), testing is underway, with at least five more cases of infection suspected.

An outbreak of "severe acute respiratory illness" on board a cruise ship in the Atlantic has left two people dead and a third in intensive care in Johannesburg, said South Africa's health ministry. (AFP)

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According to the official statement from the UN health body, one case of hantavirus has been confirmed, and five others are suspected.

"Detailed investigations are ongoing, including further laboratory testing, and epidemiological investigations. Medical care and support are being provided to passengers and crew. Sequencing of the virus is also ongoing," the WHO wrote in its statement.

Hantavirus outbreak | What we know

As per reports, the outbreak was reported aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship, which was travelling from Argentina to Cape Verde in Africa.

The cruise vessel, which is operated by a Dutch company, stated that it has anchored off the coast of Cape Verde, but due to the outbreak, it has not allowed anyone to disembark.

Dutch authorities have agreed to lead a joint effort in organising the repatriation of the two symptomatic individuals on board MV Hondius from Cape Verde to the Netherlands.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Hantavirus outbreak update: After Atlantic cruise alert, new Gene Hackman link emerges The cruise is coordinating with local health officials and has undertaken repatriation efforts for the deceased.

“The body of the deceased individual is also planned to be included in this repatriation, along with a guest closely associated with the deceased,” the Vlissingen, Netherlands-based company said.

WHO is also facilitating the medical evacuation of two symptomatic individuals, said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the chief of the UN health agency.

As of now, at least three people have died, and one is in critical care in South Africa. What is the hantavirus? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Hantavirus outbreak update: After Atlantic cruise alert, new Gene Hackman link emerges The cruise is coordinating with local health officials and has undertaken repatriation efforts for the deceased.

“The body of the deceased individual is also planned to be included in this repatriation, along with a guest closely associated with the deceased,” the Vlissingen, Netherlands-based company said.

WHO is also facilitating the medical evacuation of two symptomatic individuals, said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the chief of the UN health agency.

As of now, at least three people have died, and one is in critical care in South Africa. What is the hantavirus? {{/usCountry}}

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Hantavirus is a strain of virus carried by rodents and transmitted to humans through inhalation of particles from dried rodent droppings.

As per the US-based Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections of the hantavirus occur when the virus becomes airborne from rodent urine, droppings or saliva.

Also Read | What is Hantavirus? How does it spread? New Atlantic cruise ship cases spark major concern

The virus is known to cause two severe illnesses -

Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), which starts with fatigue, fever, and muscle aches, followed by headaches, dizziness, chills, and abdominal issues.

Haemorrhagic Fever with Renal Syndrome (HFRS), which is a more severe infection and impacts the kidneys. Symptoms can include low blood pressure, internal bleeding, and acute kidney failure.

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There is no specific therapy for hantavirus infection, hence treatment usually focuses on supportive care, including rest and fluids. Patients also may require breathing support such as a ventilator.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Danita Yadav ...Read More Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order. Read Less

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