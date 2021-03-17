Home / World News / 3 die, more than 1,000 injured as Iran citizens celebrate fire festival
world news

3 die, more than 1,000 injured as Iran citizens celebrate fire festival

Of the 1,030 injured, 87 had lost a limb, the head of the national emergency services, Pirhossein Koulivand, told state television, with home-made fireworks and improvised explosives causing to casualties.
Reuters, Tehran
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:15 AM IST
Iranian families light fire outside their houses in Tehran on March 16, 2021 during the Wednesday Fire feast, or Chaharshanbeh Soori, held annually on the last Wednesday eve before the Spring holiday of Noruz.( AFP)

At least three people were killed and more than 1,000 were hurt as crowds across Iran leaped over bonfires and fireworks in an annual fire festival ahead of the Iranian New Year, state media reported early on Wednesday.

Of the 1,030 injured, 87 had lost a limb, the head of the national emergency services, Pirhossein Koulivand, told state television, with home-made fireworks and improvised explosives causing to casualties.

Koulivand said three people were killed during the celebrations which started at sunset on Tuesday and went on late into the night.

Many ignored authorities' warnings against gatherings in the Middle East country worst affected by the COVID 19 pandemic. Police arrested 25 people in the capital Tehran, the semi-official news agency Fars reported.

The ancient Zoroastrian feast, called Chaharshanbe Suri (Scarlet Wednesday), is held on the eve of the last Wednesday of the Iranian calendar. It remains highly popular as a national tradition despite the disdain of hardline Islamists who see it a pagan relic.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UK foreign minister Raab says democracy in retreat globally

Talks between Prince Harry and brother William remain 'unproductive': Report

Ex-officer wants jury to hear about 2019 George Floyd arrest

Brazil's new health minister signals little change in policy to fight Covid-19
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iran
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP