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3 Indians injured in attack on oil industry complex in Fujairah

The UAE’s defence ministry said forces had responded to Iranian drone and missile attacks. 

Published on: May 04, 2026 11:13 pm IST
By Rezaul H Laskar
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Three Indian nationals were injured when Iranian drones targeted an oil industry complex at Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday, Emirati authorities said.

The Indians were injured in the Iranian attack that caused a fire at the Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ), Fujairah’s media office said in a brief statement.(AFP/Representational Image)

The Indians were injured in the Iranian attack that caused a fire at the Petroleum Industries Zone (FOIZ), Fujairah’s media office said in a brief statement. They were taken to a hospital and their injuries were described as “moderate”.

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The Iranian attack followed the launch of “Project Freedom” by the US military, whereby guided missile destroyers are being used to guide merchant vessels out of the Strait of Hormuz. Fujairah is currently the only operational oil export zone for the UAE.

The UAE’s defence ministry said forces had responded to Iranian drone and missile attacks. The forces intercepted three missiles, while a fourth missile fell into the sea.

Also read: ‘Gonna get this done properly’: Trump rules out early exit from Iran war day after ‘terminated’ claims

Two more Indians died in an attack on an industrial area in Oman on March 13, and three seafarers died in attacks on merchant vessels in the early days of the conflict. One Indian citizen has also been reported missing.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

united arab emirates uae us iran war
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
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