Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 3 killed as sightseeing plane crashes in France
world news

3 killed as sightseeing plane crashes in France

The four-seater Robin HR 100 had just taken off from an airfield when it crashed and caught fire near Wambrechies, near the city of Lille, said prosecutor Carole Etienne.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 04:05 AM IST
The three people on board, aged 29, 53 and 61, had been bound for Belgium, she added.(Representative image)

Three people died after a sightseeing plane crashed in northern France Saturday, following what is thought to have been an engine failure, the local prosecutor said.

The four-seater Robin HR 100 had just taken off from an airfield when it crashed and caught fire near Wambrechies, near the city of Lille, said prosecutor Carole Etienne.

Air accident investigators were at the scene, and at this stage, the thinking is that it was an engine failure, said Etienne.

The three people on board, aged 29, 53 and 61, had been bound for Belgium, she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
france
TRENDING NEWS

Dog gets ejected from vehicle in Idaho, found two days later herding sheep

Leopard enters Nashik home, takes away pet dog. Chilling moment captured

Srikant and Chellam sir from The Family Man 2 ‘features’ in Nanded police’s post

Vets remove discarded mask from dog’s stomach, IFS officer posts clip
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP