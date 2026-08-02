3 killed, at least 21 injured after blast at Moscow restaurant, probe on

At least three people, including the suspected bomber, were killed and 21 others injured after a bomb exploded at a restaurant in central Moscow on Saturday, according to Russian officials.

Deadly blast rocks Moscow restaurant; 3 killed, 21 wounded (Agencies)

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The blast occurred at a restaurant on Kudrinskaya Square, Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said, as quoted by state news agency RIA Novosti. Authorities said the explosion is being treated as a bombing and an investigation is underway.

The restaurant was not open to the public when the blast occurred, as it was hosting a private banquet, according to information available on its official website.

Law enforcement officers and emergency services personnel near the site of an explosion at a restaurant in central Moscow, Russia August 1, 2026.

How the blast unfolded

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{{^usCountry}} According to RIA Novosti, an unidentified woman allegedly tried to carry an explosive device into the restaurant. A security guard stopped her from entering, following which the device detonated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to RIA Novosti, an unidentified woman allegedly tried to carry an explosive device into the restaurant. A security guard stopped her from entering, following which the device detonated. {{/usCountry}}

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The woman carrying the explosive, the security guard and a restaurant patron were killed in the blast, the state news agency reported, citing local officials.

"The attack was still being investigated," the Moscow Investigative Committee told RIA Novosti.

What we know so far

The explosion took place at around 8:10 pm local time (1:10 pm ET) near the outdoor terrace at Building 1 on Kudrinskaya Square, close to the entrance of the Balzi Rossi restaurant, a report by Russian state news agency TASS said, citing the main directorate of the ministry of internal affairs.

Following the explosion, investigators and emergency response teams cordoned off the area and launched forensic examinations to determine the cause of the blast.

The incident occurred at a landmark Stalin-era building that is part of Moscow's famous "Seven Sisters" skyscrapers. Built in the 1950s, the residential tower is located on the Garden Ring in the city's central Presnensky district. Balzi Rossi operates from the ground floor of the building.

After the blast, Balzi Rossi's head chef, Carmine Alfieri, said the restaurant staff were safe and sought to reassure the public about the extent of the damage.

"We're all fine, and our restaurant and kitchen are in perfect condition; there was just a minor issue at the restaurant entrance," Alfieri wrote on Instagram, without providing further details.

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(With inputs from AP, Reuters)