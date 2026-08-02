3 killed in shooting at burger chain in US' Idaho, several injured

Three people were killed, and at least seven others were injured after a gunman reportedly opened fire near a burger chain in the city of Twin Falls, Idaho, on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Emergency responders at the site of a fatal shooting incident in Twin Falls, Idaho, U.S., August 1, 2026. (Agencies)

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Twin Falls Police chief Matthew Hicks said the suspected gunman was among those killed, adding that investigators were working to identify the shooter and establish a motive, reported news agency Reuters.

The shooting unfolded in a busy commercial area, triggering a large emergency response before police confirmed that the threat had been neutralised.

An emergency responder at the site of a fatal shooting incident in Twin Falls, Idaho, U.S., August 1, 2026, in this still image obtained from a video.

Shooting in a busy shopping area

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{{^usCountry}} The active shooter incident was reported at around 2:30 pm local time near an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in a high-traffic shopping district, Twin Falls public information coordinator Josh Palmer told Reuters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The active shooter incident was reported at around 2:30 pm local time near an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in a high-traffic shopping district, Twin Falls public information coordinator Josh Palmer told Reuters. {{/usCountry}}

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