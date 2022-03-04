45 killed, 65 injured in major bomb blast inside Peshawar mosque during prayer

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Peshawar blast: A rescue official said the blast occurred at a Jamia mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar area in Peshawar when the worshippers were offering Friday prayers. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast.
A general view of the prayer hall after a bomb blast inside a mosque during Friday prayers in Peshawar, Pakistan, (REUTERS)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 03:06 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

At least 45 people were killed and 65 were injured in Peshawar on Friday after an explosion near the Qissa Khwani Bazaar area, reports said. The toll could go up as the blast occurred inside Jamia mosque when prayer was going on. Capital City Police Officer Peshawar Ijaz Ahsan, as quoted by Pakistani media, said according to initial reports, two attackers tried to enter the mosque and fired at police officers present on duty. The blast inside the mosque took place after the firing incident.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the blast. 

Asim Khan, media manager of Lady Reading, said 30 bodies had been brought to the hospital so far, according to Dawn. Officials said the condition of 10 injured is stated to be critical.

 

As footages emerge from the mosque area, a large contingent of security teams can be seen cordoning off the area. "I opened my eyes and there was dust and bodies everywhere," witness Shayan Haider told Dawn.

Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the attack on the imambargah and directed for immediate medical aid to the victims, the Prime Ministers Office (PMO) said in a statement.

(With agency inputs)

