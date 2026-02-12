30 years and a student uprising later, Sheikh Hasina's 'boat' symbol absent from Bangladesh polls

For the first time in 30 years, the legacy political party, the Awami League, is absent from the ballot for Bangladesh's general elections. Dhaka will be voting on Thursday in a crucial poll which will shape the trajectory of the nation as it reels from nearly two years of political turmoil. Awami League is one of the oldest political parties in Bangladesh, with one of its co-founders being Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, former president and prime minister and Sheikh Hasina's father. (AFP)

Thursday's election also marks the first since the 2024 student-led movement toppled the Sheikh Hasina government, prompting the former prime minister to flee to India.

Following the mass unrest in Bangladesh in the aftermath of the 'Gen-Z' movement, Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League government were heavily scrutinised due to its violent crackdown on protestors.

Following the mass unrest in Bangladesh in the aftermath of the 'Gen-Z' movement, Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League government were heavily scrutinised due to its violent crackdown on protestors.

Amid this scrutiny, the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, banned all party activities for the Awami League on May 12, 2025.

Soon after this, the Bangladesh Election Commission suspended the party's registration, prohibiting it from functioning in the nation.

While this is not the first time the Awami league is not on the ballot, it is a first for the party which has governed Bangladesh for over two decades. What makes the 2026 polls different is that the absence is due to the party being banned.

The Yunus government's ban on Awami League's registration was set to stay in place till the trials at the Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (BD-ICT) were completed.

In November 2025, Hasina was tried in absentia and sentenced to a death penalty. The chares against her and two other officials from the Awami league government relate to allegations including enforced disappearances, killings, people being burned alive, illegal detention, inhuman torture, looting, arson and crimes against humanity.

As a result of this verdict, Awami League found itself barred from contesting the elections.