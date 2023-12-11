close_game
News / World News / 4 annexed Ukrainian regions might have a say in who Russia's president should be

4 annexed Ukrainian regions might have a say in who Russia's president should be

Reuters |
Dec 11, 2023 05:04 PM IST

Russia claimed last year to have annexed the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson

Russia will hold its presidential election in four annexed regions of Ukraine, Interfax news agency quoted the country's central election commission as saying on Monday.

Russia's president Vladimir Putin(AFP)
Russia claimed last year to have annexed the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, though it does not control all their territory. Moscow has imposed martial law in the areas of the four regions that it does control.

President Vladimir Putin confirmed last Friday, in comments to Russian soldiers who have fought in Ukraine, that he will run again for president in the election due in March 2024.

