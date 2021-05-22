4 men try to enter ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif's office in London; PML-N leaders allege 'sinister' intention

A group of unidentified men allegedly attempted to barge into the office of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in London, the United Kingdom on Friday, news agency ANI reported quoting local media.

As per the report, the four men tried to reach Sharif's office on the pretext of meeting him and when the security denied them entry, they became "aggressive" and "forcibly" tried to enter his office. Sharif was inside his office at the time of the incident, it also reported.

They were stopped at the entrance of the office after which they were questioned about the purpose of their visit. They said that they had an appointment with Nawaz Sharif, ANI reported citing local media.

Dubbing the incident "cowardly and sinister", Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders have claimed that the assailants tried to enter his office with a "sinister” intention.

Of the four men, three were wearing hoodies and their face was covered with a mask. The fourth person was donning a suit and was without a face mask, according to the ANI report.

The four assailants immediately fled the site after security officials called the police. Local police have registered a criminal case against the four.

Sharif's daughter and vice-president of PML-N, Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter to condemn the incident. "Those who toyed with Nawaz Sharif's life during his detention have not stopped yet... May God not give anyone a lowly and cowardly enemy," she said in a post on the micro-blogging site.

"Resorting to gross CRIMINALITY in the face of political frustration and defeat. People's voice will not be silenced by low life 3rd rate criminals. Nawaz Sharif is the voice of the people of Pakistan and will not be silenced," she added in the following tweet.

Shehbaz Sharif, leader of the Opposition in Pakistan's national assembly, also condemned the incident. He said that attackers "seemed to be armed." He also called on London police to investigate the matter from all angles.

In September last, Sharif made a fiery speech against the Pakistani military's alleged involvement in the government. A week later, protesters criticising his speech, gathered outside his family's residential apartment in Avenfield House and raised slogans against him. They also hurled abuses and swear words at him, Pakistan's daily, Dawn had reported.

Sharif made the speech via video conferencing from his office on September 20. The speech also provoked a debate in the country over the military's alleged interference in civilian governance.

