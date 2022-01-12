5 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan's air defence zone

Five Chinese military planes entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday, marking the ninth intrusion this month, local media reported.

Four People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets and one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ, Taiwan news reported citing the country's Ministry of National Defense (MND).

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defence missile systems to track the planes.

A total of 35 Chinese planes have been spotted in Taiwan's identification zone so far this month, including 23 fighter jets and 12 spotter planes, Taiwan News reported.

Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.

Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war.