5 killed, 10 injured in car bombing at police academy in Colombia’s Bogota, says mayor

Bogota’s mayor says at least five people have been killed and another 10 injured in a car bombing at a police academy in Colombia’s capital.

The scene outside the General Santander police academy is chaotic, with ambulances and helicopters rushing to the normally tightly controlled facility.

Witnesses say they heard a loud explosion that destroyed windows in adjacent buildings Thursday. Pictures on social media showed a charred vehicle surrounded by debris on the academy’s campus.

Mayor Enrique Penalosa says at least 5 people were killed and 10 injured.

Leftist rebels from the National Liberation Army have been stepping up attacks on police targets in Colombia amid a standoff with conservative President Ivan Duque over how to re-start stalled peace talks.

