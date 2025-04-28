Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

51st state: Canada votes as Trump renews US takeover push

ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya
Apr 28, 2025 10:47 PM IST

Trump’s threats have buoyed Carney’s campaign, after the Liberals under his predecessor Justin Trudeau were tottering towards defeat at the end of 2024

Toronto: As voting began for Canada’s election on Monday, US President Donald Trump inserted himself into the conversation, repeating his threat of annexing the country as America’s 51st state.

Voters line up to cast their ballot at a polling station during Canada's federal election in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Monday. (REUTERS)
Voters line up to cast their ballot at a polling station during Canada's federal election in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Monday. (REUTERS)

Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Liberal Party leader, riffed on standing up to Trump in a video posted on social media, as the 60-year-old leader said, “This is Canada - we decide what happens here. Let’s choose to be united and strong, Canada Strong.”

His campaign has gained momentum on standing up to Trump threats of tariffs and annexation.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Canada could become the US’s “cherished 51st state”, adding, “IT WAS MEANT TO BE!”

That post drew a rebuke from Carney’s rival, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre. In a post on X, he said, “President Trump, stay out of our election. The only people who will decide the future of Canada are Canadians at the ballot box. Canada will always be proud, sovereign and independent and we will NEVER be the 51st state.”

Trump’s threats have buoyed Carney’s campaign, after the Liberals under his predecessor Justin Trudeau were tottering towards defeat at the end of 2024.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
News / World News / 51st state: Canada votes as Trump renews US takeover push
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On