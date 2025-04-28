51st state: Canada votes as Trump renews US takeover push

Toronto: As voting began for Canada’s election on Monday, US President Donald Trump inserted himself into the conversation, repeating his threat of annexing the country as America’s 51st state. Voters line up to cast their ballot at a polling station during Canada's federal election in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Monday. (REUTERS)

Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Liberal Party leader, riffed on standing up to Trump in a video posted on social media, as the 60-year-old leader said, “This is Canada - we decide what happens here. Let’s choose to be united and strong, Canada Strong.”

His campaign has gained momentum on standing up to Trump threats of tariffs and annexation.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Canada could become the US’s “cherished 51st state”, adding, “IT WAS MEANT TO BE!”

That post drew a rebuke from Carney’s rival, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre. In a post on X, he said, “President Trump, stay out of our election. The only people who will decide the future of Canada are Canadians at the ballot box. Canada will always be proud, sovereign and independent and we will NEVER be the 51st state.”

Trump’s threats have buoyed Carney’s campaign, after the Liberals under his predecessor Justin Trudeau were tottering towards defeat at the end of 2024.