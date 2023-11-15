5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pakistan near Afghanistan border

A moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 struck Pakistan on Thursday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The epicentre of the quake was located at latitude 35.96 and longitude 71.58, indicating a region close to the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. The depth of the earthquake was recorded at 18 kilometres.

The depth of the earthquake was recorded at 18 kilometres.(Rep image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The NCS in a social media post on X sad, "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 15-11-2023, 05:35:06 IST, Lat: 35.96 & Long: 71.58, Depth: 18 Km, Region: Pakistan"

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

Further details awaited.

The seismic event occurred days after an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit Pakistan.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt around 6:06 pm last Saturday. The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 10km.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail