6 dead as helicopters collide mid-air in Brazil; fiery debris rains down on parking lot | Video

In a freak aviation accident in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro, two helicopters collided mid-air, with one of them crashing into the parking lot of an electric car dealership on Sunday.

An aerial view shows firefighters working at the site of a helicopter crash in the Recreio dos Bandeirantes neighbourhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 14, 2026.(AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

All six people aboard the two helicopters were killed, firefighters said, The Associated Press reported.

The crash triggered a fire after one of the two helicopters fell on a car dealership as several electric vehicles were parked there. The fire was doused, while an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collision.

US singer Oliver Tree was among the passengers aboard the helicopter involved in the deadly crash in Brazil, according to a police source.

Click here to know the latest in Iran-US conflict

Visuals shared on social media platforms showed several vehicles up in flames as thick, black smoke billowing from the car dealership site while sirens blared in the background.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} One visual also showed debris of a crashed helicopter on the ground in the car dealership premises as a man approached it with a fire extinguisher to prevent a further blaze. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One visual also showed debris of a crashed helicopter on the ground in the car dealership premises as a man approached it with a fire extinguisher to prevent a further blaze. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The helicopter that crashed on the car dealership area blasted after crashing on the ground and triggered secondary blasts, Anadolu Agency reported, adding that the other aircraft landed upside down without catching fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The helicopter that crashed on the car dealership area blasted after crashing on the ground and triggered secondary blasts, Anadolu Agency reported, adding that the other aircraft landed upside down without catching fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Debris from the wreckage scattered across a radius of at least 100 meters, with portions of the fuselage landing on the terraces of neighboring buildings, the report added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Debris from the wreckage scattered across a radius of at least 100 meters, with portions of the fuselage landing on the terraces of neighboring buildings, the report added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: Trump slams Israel after strikes on Beirut suburbs threaten to derail deal: 'No more attacks in Lebanon'

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(HT could not independently verify the veracity of the videos)

Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Cavaliere that there were "foreign nationals on board one of the aircraft," without giving further details, AFP reported.

Fire services spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Fabio Contreiras told CNN Brasil at the scene that it was unclear exactly how the accident unfolded.

"Parts of the aircraft are scattered hundreds of meters away, so the information we have is still very preliminary. We really need to get the recordings and videos to understand exactly what happened," he was quoted as saying, adding that workers had discovered one helicopter in flames among the electric cars, with five victims inside.

Contreiras said the fact that the aircraft had crashed in the parking area had prevented a higher death toll.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Given the surrounding residences, the accident could have been far more tragic," he said.

He highlighted the challenges in fighting a fire impacting electric vehicles, which contain lithium-ion batteries.

"When this type of battery catches fire, it releases highly toxic gases and intensifies both the temperature and the severity of the blaze. Extinguishing a fire in one of these vehicles requires three to four times the amount of water needed for a fire in a standard car."

helicopter crash brazil Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times. See Less Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON