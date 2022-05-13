6 dead of 'fever' as Covid hits North Korea; US says 'no current plans' to share vaccines with the nation
- Some 187,800 people are currently being treated in isolation after a fever of unidentified origin has "explosively spread nationwide" since late April, the official KCNA news agency reported.
North Korea said Friday that six people who were sick with fever have died, with one of them testing positive for Covid-19, the official Korean Central News Agency reported as per news agency AFP.
"A fever whose cause couldn't be identified explosively spread nationwide from late April... Six persons died (one of them tested positive for the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron,)" it said.
Some 187,800 people are currently being treated in isolation after a fever of unidentified origin has "explosively spread nationwide" since late April, the official KCNA news agency reported.
Around 350,000 people have shown signs of that fever, including 18,000 who newly reported such symptoms on Tuesday alone, KCNA said. About 162,200 of them have been treated so far, but it did not specify how many had tested positive for COVID-19.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited the anti-virus command centre on Tuesday to check the situation and responses after declaring "gravest state emergency" and ordering a national lockdown on Thursday.
He "criticised that the simultaneous spread of fever with the capital area as a centre shows that there is a vulnerable point in the epidemic prevention system we have already established," KCNA said.
Kim singled out actively isolating and treating people having fever as a top priority, while calling for devising scientific treatment methods and tactics "at a lightning tempo" and bolstering measures to supply medications.
In another dispatch, KCNA said health authorities were trying to organise testing and treatment systems and bolster disinfection work.
“No current plans to share vaccines with North Korea,” says US
Meanwhile, the United States has said that it has no plans now to share Covid-19 vaccines with North Korea, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday as per Reuters. The spokesperson said North Korea had repeatedly refused vaccine donations from the COVAX global vaccine sharing project, and added, referring to the country by the initials of its official name: "While the U.S. does not currently have plans to share vaccines with the DPRK, we continue to support international efforts aimed at the provision of critical humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable North Koreans."
With inputs from AFP and Reuters
-
US says Russia has forcibly taken 'thousands' of Ukrainians
The United States on Thursday accused Russia of forcibly taking onto territory under its control tens of thousands of Ukrainians, often singled out for their resistance to the invasion. The remarks support allegations by the Ukrainian government which estimates nearly 1.2 million people have been deported into Russia or Russian-controlled territory and has denounced so-called "filtration camps" in which Moscow interrogates detained people.
-
Russia vows response if Finland joins NATO
Finland's leaders on Thursday came out in favour of applying to join Nato, and Sweden could do the same within days, in a historic realignment on the continent two-and-a-half months after Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine sent a shiver of fear through Moscow's neighbours. The Kremlin reacted by warning it will be forced to take retaliatory “military-technical” steps. Sweden, likewise, is considering applying.
-
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka appoints new PM | Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe?
Sri Lanka appointed a new prime minister on Thursday, as its embattled president seeks a way out of the country's worst economic crisis since independence that has sparked widespread protests. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa congratulated the new premier. “I look forward to working together with him to make Sri Lanka strong again.” Some opposition politicians and religious leaders objected to Wickremesinghe's appointment, saying citizens wanted sweeping reforms.
-
Ukraine war: Over 6 million Ukrainians fled since war began, says UN| Top points
The fighting between the Russian and Ukrainian forces continues for the 77th straight day with no signs of peace. As the attack in Ukraine intensifies, Moscow said on Thursday that Russian forces hit two ammunition depots in Ukraine's Chernihiv region. The United Nations has announced that it will launch a probe into possible war crimes by Russian forces in parts of Ukraine amid Moscow denying that it has targeted civilians.
-
New Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe's reply when asked about ties with India
Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his first reaction after swearing-in as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka on Thursday, said the island nation's relations with India will be “much better” than the previous government. Wickremesinghe also said he has taken on the challenge of uplifting the economy and will fulfill it. The 73-year-old United National Party leader was appointed as the prime minister by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa after they held closed-door discussions on Wednesday.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics