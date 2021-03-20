Home / World News / 6 women's clubs receive 680,000 pounds in support grants from UK government
world news

6 women's clubs receive 680,000 pounds in support grants from UK government

Women's Super League clubs Birmingham City Women and Bristol City Women along with second-tier Championship clubs Blackburn Rovers Ladies, Lewes Women, London Bees and London City Lionesses will receive the funding.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.(AFP)

Six women's soccer clubs in England will receive 680,000 pounds ($943,432) in support grants from the British government's winter survival package, amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Sports Ministry said.

Women's Super League clubs Birmingham City Women and Bristol City Women along with second-tier Championship clubs Blackburn Rovers Ladies, Lewes Women, London Bees and London City Lionesses will receive the funding.

The grants will help cover essential costs due to the lack of spectators in stadiums and allow the clubs to complete their respective seasons.

The announcement follows the 2.25 million pounds survival package given to Women's Super League and Women's Championship competitions last month.

"We welcome this funding, along with the previous grant from the Sport Winter Survival Package which has been crucial in keeping the game going," Kelly Simmons, FA director of the women's professional game, said in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
boris johnson govt
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP