6.1-magnitude earthquake off central Japan, no tsunami advisory

Updated on Nov 14, 2022 02:14 PM IST
AFP |
A 6.1-magnitude earthquake was detected off central Japan on Monday, shaking Tokyo and other cities, officials said, but no tsunami warning was issued.
The epicentre of the quake was off central Mie prefecture with a depth of about 350 kilometres (217 miles), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
