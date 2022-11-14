6.1-magnitude earthquake off central Japan, no tsunami advisory

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake was detected off central Japan on Monday, shaking Tokyo and other cities, officials said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The epicentre of the quake was off central Mie prefecture with a depth of about 350 kilometres (217 miles), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

