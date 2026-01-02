7 die, stir hits clerical bastion, sparks warning by Trump: Iran's biggest protest in years | Key points
Protests have spread to new cities, including the clerical stronghold of Qom, where demonstrators called for the removal of the theocracy.
Iran has been rocked by its biggest protest in three years against economic stagnation and high inflation, with clashes erupting between security forces and demonstrators as rallies spread to other cities across the country, including the clerical stronghold of Qom.
The protests in Iran prompted US President Donald Trump to issue a warning to the Iranian government of coming to the “rescue” of “peaceful protesters” if they are shot at or "violently killed”.
The protests began on Sunday after shopkeepers took to the streets over the government’s handling of a sharp fall in the currency and rising prices. Merchants, shop owners and students at several Iranian universities have been protesting for days and shutting down major bazaar markets.
Although driven by economic struggles, demonstrators have also raised slogans against Iran’s theocratic system.
Latest developments in Iran protests: 7 points
- US President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post on Friday that if Iran “shoots and violently kills peaceful protesters”, America would come to their rescue. He added, “We are locked and loaded and ready to go.”
- At least seven people have been killed in clashes between security forces and protesters, authorities were quoted as saying by the Associated Press. The Revolutionary Guards said one member of its affiliated Basij volunteer paramilitary unit had been killed in Kuhdasht and another 13 injured, blaming demonstrators who it accused of taking advantage of the protests, Reuters reported. The Basij is a volunteer paramilitary force loyal to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.
- Protests have spread to new cities, including the clerical stronghold of Qom, where demonstrators called for the removal of the theocracy. For the first time in five decades, pro-monarchy slogans have dominated chants, Iran International reported.
- Security forces opened live fire in several cities, including Nurabad in Lorestan and Hamadan in western Iran. Videos circulating on social media showed officers shooting at demonstrators who remained on the streets despite the crackdown.
- Iran’s exiled prince Reza Pahlavi praised protesters across the country and paid tribute to those killed in recent demonstrations, describing them as “true heroes of this land” and calling on Iranians to stay united until what he said would be the nation’s freedom.
- Iran’s national currency, the rial, has lost more than a third of its value against the US dollar over the past year, while double-digit hyperinflation has weakened purchasing power for years.
- Iran’s civilian government, led by President Masoud Pezeshkian, has tried to signal a willingness to engage with protesters. However, he said his options are limited as the rial has sharply fallen, with one dollar now costing about 1.4 million rials.