Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 'Staff resignations, 2020 tweet on scribes': Storm over appointment of Ashraf Ghairat as Kabul University's V-C
world news

'Staff resignations, 2020 tweet on scribes': Storm over appointment of Ashraf Ghairat as Kabul University's V-C

The Taliban-led government sacked vice-chancellor Muhammad Osman Baburi and replaced him with Muhammad Ashraf Ghairat, according to a report by the Khaama Press News Agency late on Wednesday.
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 23, 2021 01:46 PM IST
File photo of Kabul University. (AFP)

Around 70 teaching staff of the prestigious Kabul University in Afghanistan resigned from their posts after the Taliban-led government sacked vice-chancellor Muhammad Osman Baburi and replaced him with Muhammad Ashraf Ghairat, according to a report by the Khaama Press News Agency late on Wednesday.

Osman Baburi is a PhD holder while Ghairat has only a bachelor of arts (BA) degree.

It is said that Ghairat was a part of the education ministry in the previous Afghanistan government and was also the head of the assessment body of universities of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in the southwestern part of the country, according to the Khaama Press report.

His appointment as the Kabul University's vice-chancellor raised a storm on social media platforms, as people were angered over a young Ashraf Ghairat replacing an experienced and established Baburi as the head of the finest and the first university in Afghanistan.

The university has meanwhile said that Ghiarat is only the acting vice-chancellor and the top post can be reshuffled anytime.

RELATED STORIES

Several people, including some in the Taliban, have censured the decision by saying that there are more eligible people than Ghairat.

Critics also posted a 2020 tweet of Ghairat where he justified the killing of journalists in the war-ravaged country.

“A tweet by the new Taliban Chancellor of Kabul University: A spy journalist is more dangerous than a hundred Arbaki (Local Police/Paramilitary). I doubt the faith of those who restrain from killing journalists. Kill Spy Journalists. Contain Media,” Sami Mahdi, a journalist and a lecturer at Kabul University, wrote on the microblogging site on Wednesday.

Amid the widespread criticism, Ashraf Ghairat shared a series of tweets where he asked his critics to inquire about him and his academic background.

"Do I hold a bachelor degree? Yes, I graduated from the journalism faculty of KU, in the year 2008. Do I have enough experience to run KU? Yes, I have almost 15 years of experience working in different parts of IEA, I was a key member of the cultural commission of IEA," the newly appointed vice-chancellor tweeted on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
afghanistan taliban
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

US court orders Facebook to release data related to violence against Rohingya

On Sign Language day, Scott Morrison uses ‘Auslan’ to send a message

Not going AUKUS way: India okay with Quad emerging as non-military entity

Boris Johnson says humanity must ‘grow up’ and face climate change
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi US visit Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
International Day of Sign Languages
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP