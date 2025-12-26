8 dead, 18 injured after deadly blast at Syria mosque; Islamist group takes responsibility

At least eight people died and eighteen others were injured after a blast happened at a mosque in Syria's Homs city on Friday, reported state media. The blast reportedly happened at a mosque in a predominantly Alawite area, which is a minority community. Syrian security forces inspect the damage after an explosion in the Imam Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque in a predominantly Alawite area of the Wadi al-Dhahab neighborhood in Homs, Syria on Friday, December 26, 2025.(AP)

The explosion happened at Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque in the Wadi al-Dahab district of Homs, according to state news agency SANA, adding that victims were taken to a hospital after the blast.

Calling the tragedy a “terrorist explosion”, Syria's interior ministry said that it the mosque was made a target during Friday prayers, reported news agency AFP.

Also read: 'Families facing hardships': MEA says 'actively engaged with US' amid H-1b visa delays

Following the blast, the mosque was cordoned off as security units reached the spot, said the local media. A probe has been launched into who was behind the attack.

According to initial probe, explosive devices were planted inside the mosque, SANA reported citing an unnamed security source.

Also read: India condemns killing of Hindu youth in Bangladesh: 'Matter of grave concern'

Syria's foreign ministry said in a statement that “the cowardly act is a blatant assault on human and moral values, reflecting the desperate attempts to destabilize Syria and undermine the resilience of the Syrian people,” the state news agency said.

This is the second time a blast ha occurred at a place of worship in Syria in a year since Islamist authorities took charge. Earlier in June, 25 people were killed in suicide bombing in a church in Damascus.

‘Heard a loud explosion’

Recounting the harrowing experience, a resident of the area where the blast happened told AFP that people "heard a loud explosion, followed by chaos and panic in the neighbourhood".

"No one dares to leave their house, and we are hearing ambulance sirens," he added.

Islamist group claims responsibility

An Islamist militant group claimed responsibility for the blast at a mosque in Syria's Homs on Friday through a statement on Telegram. The group, named Saraya Ansar al-Sunna, said that its fighters "detonated a number of explosive devices" in the mosque which is located in an Alawite area of Homs, reported AFP.

It is the same group that had claimed responsibility for the church bombing in Damascus in June.