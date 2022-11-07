Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
90% chance of cyclone over Bahamas, US issues warning

Published on Nov 07, 2022 12:25 PM IST

Cyclone In Bahamas: The system is forecast to turn westward and west-southwestward on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cyclone In Bahamas: Waves are seen crashing in the cost, in Long Island, Bahamas.(Reuters)
Reuters |

A low pressure system located more than 300 miles northeast of the southeastern Bahamas has a 90% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

The system is forecast to turn westward and west-southwestward on Tuesday and Wednesday, approaching and moving near the northwestern Bahamas and the east coast of Florida, where additional development is possible, the NHC said.

