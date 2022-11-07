Why a Pak politician feels Imran Khan is better at acting than Shahrukh, Salman

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is so much better than Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan at acting, a veteran Pakistani politician Maulana Fazlur Rehman said. Imran Khan suffered bullet injuries in the right leg on Thursday in what he described as an “assassination attempt”.

Read more: Imran Khan's party leader claims receiving leaked ‘obscene' video of him, wife. Watch

But Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed his doubts on the former prime minister's injuries. Chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that Imran Khan “outshined Bollywood stars Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan in acting skills.”

“Initially I had sympathised with Imran Khan upon hearing about the Wazirabad episode, but now it seems that it was a drama,” he said.

Read more: Imran Khan welcomes probe into ‘assassination attempt’

Expressing confusion about Imran Khan's injuries, the leader enquired, “How is it possible that a bullet broke into pieces? We have heard about a piece from a bomb, but not a bullet.”

“Blind people have accepted Khan's lies. We also condemned the (shooting incident) when we heard about the attack on Khan... whether he was hit by one, two, or four bullets or fragments. We have heard bomb fragments but heard of bullet fragments for the first time,” the PDM chief said.

Read more: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Imran Khan's allegations: ‘Will quit if…’

“Why is he being treated at a cancer hospital for bullet injuries,” he further said. Imran Khan underwent surgery for bullet injuries at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital owned by his charitable organisation.

“There are contradictions in the statements of the doctors,” Maulana Fazlur Rehman asserted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON