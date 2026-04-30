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‘A bit of…’: Trump says he made big Ukraine request during call with Putin

As per Kremlin, Putin said he was ready “to declare a ceasefire for the duration of Victory Day celebrations,” and Trump actively supported this initiative.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 12:37 am IST
Edited by Akansha Purohit
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US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he discussed a possible Ukraine ceasefire in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Calling it a “good talk,” Trump said that he suggested “a little bit of a ceasefire” in the Ukraine war.

Trump, speaking to reporters as he met with astronauts from the Artemis II mission in the Oval Office, said he suggested "a little bit of a ceasefire" in the war in Ukraine(REUTERS)

Trump, speaking to reporters as he met with astronauts from the Artemis II mission in the Oval Office, said he suggested "a little bit of a ceasefire" in the war in Ukraine in his phone call with the Russian leader.

"And I think he might do that," Trump said, then asked reporters whether Putin had announced a ceasefire. Trump also talked about his relationship with Putin, saying, "I've known him a long time."

US President also discussed the Iran war with Putin and said that the Russian leader offered to help on the issue of Iran's enriched uranium, a key obstacle to a deal to end the Iran war. On this, Trump told Putin that he would much rather have Putin “be involved with ending the war with Ukraine.”

"At Trump's request, Vladimir Putin described the current situation along the line of contact, where our troops are holding the strategic initiative and pushing back the enemy's positions," Ushakov told reporters.

Kremlin aide also said that both Trump and Putin expressed “essentially similar assessments” of the behaviour of Ukraine under Volodymyr Zelensky, which, according to them, is pursuing a policy of prolonging the conflict."

Russia marks Victory Day on May 9 to commemorate the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, celebrated each year with a military parade in central Moscow.

 
donald trump vladimir putin volodymyr zelensky russia ukraine war
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