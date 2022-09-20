Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / A chat between Queen's great-grandchildren during her funeral: ‘Bow down’

Published on Sep 20, 2022 11:34 AM IST

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Princess Charlotte appears to tell brother Prince George to ‘bow’ during Queen’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Princess Charlotte stepped in to help her older brother, Prince George bow at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday. Charlotte appeared to tell George the gesture as seen in a widely shared video on social media.

The two siblings attended the monarch's funeral at Westminster Abbey and walked alongside their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton- Prince and Princess of Wales. Their youngest child, Louis, four, was not in attendance.

Following the service, George and Charlotte were spotted having a conversation in which the latter could be seen with her finger pointed at her brother, while Queen Elizabeth II’s casket was passing by.

Seemingly instructing her brother on how to pay his respects to the Queen, Charlotte mouthed, “You need to bow.” George appeared to instantaneously follow his sister's advice.

Although this is not the first time Princess Charlotte has corrected her big brother. On Buckingham Palace balcony during the Queen’s jubilee celebrations, Charlotte had nudged George with her shoulder as a way of asking him to adjust his posture and stand up straight.

The royal family, Britain and the world bade farewell to Queen Elizabeth II's at a state funeral in London's Westminster Abbey followed by an intimate ceremony in the Windsor Castle.

