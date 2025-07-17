A death a day in natural disasters across Nepal in 3 months, most rain-related

As many 93 people died in various natural disasters, majority of them rain-related, across Nepal over the last three months, according to official data Thursday. Chinese land on the left and Nepalese land on the right are seen after Friendship Bridge, a key link over the Bhotekoshi river connecting the two countries, was swept away in monsoon rain at Rasuwagadi, 120 km north of the capital, Kathmandu. (AP)

These include 26 killed by lightning, 14 due to flood situations, eight in windstorm and six in landslide incidents in various parts of the country, according to the the country's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

Twenty-two people, who went missing in floods in the east of Kathmandu earlier in the month, could not be found till date, the NDRRMA said.

The remaining deaths pertain to other natural disasters such as fire and high-altitude sickness.

Meanwhile, the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology data showed that the Kathmandu valley received more than the 30 year average rainfall this season.

In June, the Kathmandu valley received 320.4 mm rainfall, which is much more than the 30 years average of 242 mm while from July 1 to 16, the capital area recorded 161 mm rainfall, against the average monthly rainfall of 383.5 mm.

Earlier on July 1, the NDRRMA data showed that at least 31 people died and 151 injured in monsoon-related disasters in Nepal within a month since the onset of the rainy season on May 28.

Later, the flooded Bhotekoshi river swept away more than 20 people and the main Miteri Bridge in Rasuwa district connecting Nepal with China, 120 km northeast of Kathmandu, was swept away on July 8. Nine persons were killed in the incident.

At least 10 hydropower projects were damaged in the devastating floods in the Bhotekoshi river across three districts following the flash floods, possibly triggered by a glacial lake burst in China hitting Rasuwa district near the Nepal-China border.