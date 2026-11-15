A Florida woman found ‘Virgin Mary’ on her grilled cheese sandwich. A decade later, it sold for $28,000

Would you buy a decade-old grilled cheese sandwich on eBay? What if it had an image of the Virgin Mary burnt into it? Sounds bizarre, but someone did it. The listing first caught attention on November 15, 2004. (ebay) In November 2004, Diane Duyser listed her 10-year-old sandwich for auction, claiming the Virgin Mary image appeared on it when she made it in 1994. She also said the sandwich had never developed mould. The unusual listing soon caught the internet's attention and eventually drew a winning bid of $28,000. The listing first caught attention on November 15, 2004, when LAist wrote about the sandwich. From there, it drew millions of hits and caught the attention of an online casino.

The listing began attracting attention soon after it appeared on eBay on November 15. ((ebay.com/NBS))

'I saw this lady looking back at me' Duyser, from Florida, said she spotted the image in autumn 1994, just as she was about to eat the sandwich. She took a bite and noticed what looked like a woman's face on the toasted bread. "I went to take a bite out of it, and then I saw this lady looking back at me. I hollered for [my husband]. It scared me at first," she told reporters, according to the BBC. She called her husband, Greg, and kept the sandwich. Duyser said she had done little to preserve it beyond placing it in a plastic box. Despite being a decade old, she claimed it had neither developed mould nor fallen apart. She also believed the image was that of the Virgin Mary. "I would like all people to know that I do believe that this is the Virgin Mary Mother of God," she said in a statement released by the eventual buyer, CBS News reported. Before putting it up for auction, Duyser made one thing clear to potential buyers: the sandwich was "not intended for consumption". An online auction takes off The listing began attracting attention soon after it appeared on eBay on November 15. LAist picked up the story that day, noting the seller's claim that the grilled cheese sandwich had remained free of mould for 10 years. By the time bidding closed on Monday, the auction had received more than 1.7 million hits, the BBC reported. The winning bid was $28,000.

The sandwich eventually found its way into the Guinness World Records. (guinnessworldrecords.com)