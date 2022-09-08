A look at Queen Elizabeth II's previous health issues

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has continued to conduct various engagements over the years. But she was forced to reduced her work significantly this year owing to mobility issues, British media had reported earlier.

Here are the health episodes that the Queen has suffered over the past years:

December 2003: Queen Elizabeth II had an operation to remove a torn cartilage in her left knee. She also had the same surgery on her right knee in the same year.

March 2013: Queen Elizabeth II was hospitalized for treatment for gastroenteritis.

May 2021: Queen Elizabeth II sprained her back.

October 2021: Queen Elizabeth II spent a night at a hospital while undergoing preliminary tests.

February 2022: Queen Elizabeth II contracted Covid-19.

Since her Covid diagnosis, the Queen has reduced her engagements significantly.

