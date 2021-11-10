'A precious day in my life': Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai gets married
Yousafzai announced on Twitter that she tied the knot with Asser (Malik) in a small nikkah ceremony organised at Birmingham home.
Updated on Nov 10, 2021 08:31 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
Nobel laureate and female education activist Malala Yousafzai got married on Tuesday in a small ceremony in central England's Birmingham.
She announced on Twitter that she tied the knot with Asser Malik in a small nikkah ceremony organised at home.
“Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead,” Yousafzai tweeted. The 24-year-old activist from Pakistan was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.