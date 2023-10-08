‘This would have never happened with me’: Donald Trump blames ‘weak’ Joe Biden for Hamas attack on Israel

Former president Donald Trump has blamed President Joe Biden for the attack launched on Israel by Hamas. Trump has claimed that the violence erupted because Biden is considered “weak.”

Former president Donald Trump has blamed President Joe Biden for the attack launched on Israel by Hamas (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst, photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It was a big attack with a lot of dead people all over the place,” Trump told an audience at a Waterloo, Iowa rally, according to The Daily Beast. “Who would think that? And the only difference, I believe, is the difference between one president and another president.”

During the attack, Hamas’ militants infiltratedIsraeli towns and launched missiles, reportedly resulting in the death of at least 250 people in Israel and 232 in Gaza. In a televised address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the attack “murderous.”

Trump said at the rally that had he been the president,a series of geopolitical conflicts would not have taken place. “They didn’t have that level of aggression with me,” he said. “They didn’t have it. This would have never happened with me. You know what wouldn’t have happened? Ukraine wouldn’t have happened. Taiwan and all this tough talk with Taiwan wouldn’t have happened.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Trump added that “the Israeli attack was made because we are perceived as being weak and ineffective and with a really weak leader.”

Trump’s son spoke up about American “weakness” too, writing on X, “As we perpetually indoctrinate our children with weakness, feminize our boys, attack masculine men, glorify trans insanity, etc. just understand that one day the savages you see brutally attacking innocent civilians in the streets of Israel will be on your front door & you and your loved ones will have ZERO capability of defending themselves. That’s the future the left is creating for you.”

What did Vivek Ramaswamy say?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vivek Ramaswamy, too, opened up about the incident. Ramaswamy reshared a post that reads, “Want to know how much the Hamas invasion is a result of Biden policy? This is from less thantwo months ago.” The post, shared by Noah Pollak, also accompanied a Washington Free Beacon article headlined, “Biden Admin Raised Concerns Palestinian Aid Would Boost Hamas. It Went Ahead With Aid Anyway.”

Ramaswamy wrote, sharing the tweet, “America’s broken foreign policy establishment knew they were funding Hamas & went ahead with it anyway. The unprecedented $6BN in ransom paid to Iran last month worsened it: our taxpayer dollars are funding Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah. This will end on Day 1 of my administration.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a different post, he wrote, “I am appalled by the barbaric and medieval Hamas attacks. Shooting civilians and kidnapping children are war crimes. Israel’s right to exist & defend itself should never be doubted and Iran-backed Hamas & Hezbollah cannot be allowed to prevail. I stand with Israel and the U.S. should too.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}