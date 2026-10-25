A village submerged to build a Derbyshire reservoir is reappearing as drought leaves the water level below 32% this week

A village submerged more than 80 years ago is beginning to re-emerge as a prolonged dry spell sends water levels plunging. The remains of Derwent, once home to a close-knit community in the Upper Derwent Valley, are becoming visible beneath the retreating waters of Ladybower Reservoir. The remains of Derwent village emerge from beneath Ladybower Reservoir as water levels fall. (Wikimedia Commons.)

According to FloodRadar data, the reservoir was less than 32% full this week after months of below-average rainfall and above-average temperatures. The East Midlands was officially placed into drought status in August, and the continuing shortage has left reservoirs across the region well below their usual levels for the time of year. But while the exposed ruins have attracted attention, water managers see the low levels as a warning about the pressures facing supplies.

A village sacrificed for a growing demand for water Derwent was not simply abandoned. Its disappearance was the consequence of a major engineering project designed to secure water for rapidly expanding industrial cities. As reported by the Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE), construction of Ladybower Reservoir began in 1935 and continued through the Second World War. The scheme eventually flooded the villages of Derwent and nearby Ashopton, creating a large new water store for communities including Sheffield, Derby, Nottingham and Leicester. The project was completed in 1943, although it took about two years for the reservoir to fill.

It was officially opened by King George VI in September 1945. For residents, the project meant the loss of homes, farms, roads, churches and an established way of life. Derwent's final church service took place in March 1943. Graves from the churchyard were exhumed and moved to Bamford, while buildings were demolished before the rising reservoir waters covered the valley. The village church spire was deliberately left standing as a memorial. It briefly became visible above the water when levels fell in 1947, but was dynamited later that year because of safety concerns.

Drought exposes the village remains again What is happening now is more than a curious archaeological spectacle. Ladybower's falling water level reflects a wider deterioration in England's water resources. The Environment Agency states that all 10 reservoirs monitored across the Midlands remained below their average storage levels for this time of year at the end of September. Storage levels ranged from 24% to 72% full, while the East Midlands remained under drought incident status.

Nationwide, reservoir levels had fallen to 56.9% at the beginning of September, nearly 20 % below the seasonal average. Water conservation measures were affecting millions of people, while authorities said groundwater and reservoirs would need sustained rain to recover. The situation is critical because reservoirs cannot respond immediately to rain. Research published in the Journal of Hydrology has shown that Great Britain faces a growing risk of unprecedented hydrological drought, with future dry spring and summer conditions posing challenges for water-resource planning.