‘Absolutely destroying America’: Donald Trump attacks Joe Biden over 6 billion aid to Iran, prisoner swap with US

The Joe Biden administration informed Congress on Monday, September 11, that it has taken steps to carry out a prisoner exchange with Iran. Tehran will be given access to $6 billion in Iranian oil revenue that US sanctions had blocked, a State Department document sent to Congress stated, according to NBC News.

Donald Trump has now taken to Truth Social to blast Joe for his decision (Nhac Nguyen/Pool Photo via AP, SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Donald Trump has now taken to Truth Social to blast Joe for his decision. “Can you believe that Crooked Joe Biden is giving $6 Billion to the terrorist regime in Iran? That money be used for terrorism all over the Middle East, and, indeed, the World. This incompetent FOOL is absolutely destroying America,” the former president wrote.

“He had the audacity to announce this terrible deal today, September 11th. To pay for hostages will lead to kidnapping, ransom, and blackmail against Americans across the globe. I freed many dozens of our people from various unfriendly countries and never paid a dime!” Donald added.

Iran to be permitted to use the funds to buy food, medicine and other items

Last week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a waiver to international banks to allow the transfer of $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds to Qatar from South Korea, without the US sanctions. According to The Associated Press, the text on the waiver decision reads, “the United States has committed to release five Iranian nationals currently detained in the United States and to permit the transfer of approximately $6 billion in Iranian funds held in restricted accounts in the ROK (Republic of Korea) to restricted accounts in Qatar, where the funds will be available only for humanitarian trade.”

The State Department report that notified Congress of its decision said that Iran will be allowed to use these funds to buy food, medicine or other humanitarian items that are particularly permitted under US economic sanctions. “Allowing these funds to be transferred from restricted Iranian accounts held in the ROK to accounts in Qatar for humanitarian trade is necessary to facilitate the release of these U.S. citizens,” the State Department report said. “However, this transfer will provide limited benefit to Iran, since the funds may only be used for humanitarian trade after they are transferred to the destination accounts.”

