At UN, India slams Pakistan over ‘lies and falsehoods’ on J-K: ‘Continues to abuse UN platform’

India strongly criticised Pakistan at the United Nations in New York, accusing Islamabad of misusing the global body's platform to spread misinformation about Jammu and Kashmir and alleging that Pakistani armed forces and their proxies had killed innocent civilians.

MP Mahimakumari delivered India’s Right of Reply in response to a statement by the representative of Pakistan. (screenshot/@IndiaUNNewYork)

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Lok Sabha MP Mahima Kumari Mewar was delivering India's right of reply in the Fourth Committee of the UN General Assembly when she said, “It is regrettable that Pakistan continues to abuse the UN platform to peddle lies and falsehoods about the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir."

“In the last few months, the Pakistani armed forces and their proxies have killed dozens of innocent civilians who were agitating for their basic rights and freedoms and basic necessities,” she added.

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{{^usCountry}} India also launched a sharp attack on Pakistan over its record of military dictatorships, sham elections and state-sponsored terrorism, urging Islamabad to refrain from preaching on the international platform. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India also launched a sharp attack on Pakistan over its record of military dictatorships, sham elections and state-sponsored terrorism, urging Islamabad to refrain from preaching on the international platform. {{/usCountry}}

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“Pakistan, with an established record of military dictatorships, sham elections, incarceration of popular elected leaders, religious extremism, and sponsoring terrorism as an instrument of state policy, should in the future refrain from preaching homilies on this platform," Mewar added.

"Jammu and Kashmir is, and will always remain, an integral and inalienable part of India,” she said, restating India's position on the union territory.

Mewar arrived in New York earlier this week and is part of a visiting delegation of MPs for a UN familiarisation trip. The MPs interacted with the Indian diaspora on the visit apart from taking part in multiple events at the UN.

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Pakistan’s ‘Frankenstein’ has gone ‘out of control’

Earlier on Wednesday, New Delhi had exposed Pakistan's doublespeak at the UN, stating that Islamabad had lost control of the "Frankenstein" monster of terrorism created by the state. Raghoo Puri, India's first Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, stated that Pakistan had presented itself as a "victim" while financing and facilitating terrorism.

Puri's remarks came as India exercised its right of reply in response to the Pakistan representative's statement in the Sixth Committee of the UN General Assembly on the Agenda Item: Measures to Eliminate International Terrorism.

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"Pakistan has presented itself as a frontline state in combating terrorism and as a victim, while masking the fact that the Frankenstein (monster) the Pakistani state has created and lost control over has moved from wreaking havoc in neighbouring countries to doing the same in Pakistan," Puri had said in a post by the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York.