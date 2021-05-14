Home / World News / Access to Covid-19 vaccines: India, US hold talks on waiver at WTO
world news

Access to Covid-19 vaccines: India, US hold talks on waiver at WTO

In the virtual meeting with Indian commerce minister Piyush Goyal, trade representative Katherine Tai reaffirmed US “commitment” to help India
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 11:28 PM IST
A health worker inoculates a person with a Covid-19 vaccine, at Trilokpuri government school in New Delhi, India, on Friday. (Hindustan Times)

Indian commerce minister Piyush Goyal and his US counterpart Katherine Tai discussed on Friday negotiations at the World Trade Organisation (WTO), on a proposal put forward by India and South Africa to temporarily waive intellectual property rights on Covid-19 vaccines, to ensure equitable access to them around the world.

US trade representative Tai reaffirmed US “commitment” to help India during its time of need, her office said in a readout of the virtual conversation.

She told Goyal the US support for the waiver and text-based negotiations at the WTO is a part of the Biden-Harris administration’s “comprehensive effort to expand vaccine manufacturing and distribution around the world”.

Tai announced US support for the proposal last week under mounting pressure from other WTO member countries and democrats at home.

Indian commerce minister Piyush Goyal and his US counterpart Katherine Tai discussed on Friday negotiations at the World Trade Organisation (WTO), on a proposal put forward by India and South Africa to temporarily waive intellectual property rights on Covid-19 vaccines, to ensure equitable access to them around the world.

US trade representative Tai reaffirmed US “commitment” to help India during its time of need, her office said in a readout of the virtual conversation.

She told Goyal the US support for the waiver and text-based negotiations at the WTO is a part of the Biden-Harris administration’s “comprehensive effort to expand vaccine manufacturing and distribution around the world”.

Tai announced US support for the proposal last week under mounting pressure from other WTO member countries and democrats at home.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Grown-ups play basketball with kid, he scores and they celebrate. Watch

Abandoned dog’s reaction on his first night at home is beyond precious. Watch

Woman claims $26 million California lottery ticket got destroyed during laundry

Mumbai man places order for mouthwash on Amazon, gets Redmi Note 10 instead
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP