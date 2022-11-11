This sitcom actor has changed his name to protest climate change

Fans of the American sitcom - ‘The Office’ - would agree that the show's star character - Dwight Schrute’s love for all that is organic and his family’s 60-acre beet farm remains unmatched. Taking that love for nature forward, the actor - Rainn Wilson - has pulled off what he calls a “cheap little stunt” amid the UN climate conference COP 27 taking place in Egypt. The actor took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that he has changed his name on social media to ‘Rainnfall Heat Wave Extreme Winter Wilson’ in a bid to raise awareness about the risks of melting glaciers.

Join me @ @ArcticBasecamp in bringing attention to the melting issue. We need world leaders to take action at COP 27!

The Arctic is melting at Millions of Liters per second, yet this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so we’ll make a name for it.

Go to link in bio ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/TgEG84fOmQ — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2022

Wilson, in a video, started in a condescending Dwight Schrute tone saying, “Hi there, I am Rainn Wilson or should I say Rainnfall, heatwaves, rising sea levels and we have to do something about it now Wilson.” In the rest of the video, he explains his “stunt” done to draw the attention of world leaders. “We need world leaders at COP27 to take notice and take action. The Arctic is melting at millions of litres per second, yet this problem can’t seem to make a name for itself, so it’s up to us to make a name for it,” Wilson said.

He explained he changed his name using a website called ‘Arctic risk name generator’ in partnership with an organisation – ‘Arctic Humanity at Risk Basecamp’ – which apparently works to raise awareness about changes happening in the Arctic. He also urged the viewers to get their “ArcticRisk name” too and said, “if enough of us do this, then maybe @cop27_egypt will be where our world leaders sit up and notice Arctic risks and introduce a solution…” Wilson further affirmed “the name changer will be a game changer,” as he tagged celebrities including Leonardo DiCaprio, and Cardi B among others on a similar Facebook post, likely nominating them for the same.

THEY WON’T LET ME CHANGE MY NAME BECAUSE, ELON!https://t.co/K1JfH3y3nc — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) November 9, 2022

Although his social media profiles do not reflect the name change as of now, Wilson on Twitter said he is apparently unable to do so because of the new Twitter verification rules. “P.S. THEY WON’T LET ME CHANGE MY NAME BECAUSE ELON!” the actor’s tweet read.

