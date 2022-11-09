Climate museum protest amid COP 27: Activists glue themselves to artwork in Australia | Video

After Vincent van Gogh, Francisco Goya, Johannes Vermeer, and Claude Monet, among others, 20th century American visual artist Andy Warhol's work is the latest target of on-the-rise climate protests at museums. Protestors glued themselves to Warhol’s artwork 'Campbell's soup cans’ - presented at the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra. However, no damage was done since the artwork was encased in a glass, newes agency AFP reported.

Stop Fossil Fuel Subsidies is highlighting the danger of capitalism by glueing onto Andy Warhol. Art depicting consumerism gone mad. While Australians starve, Government pays $22,000 a minute to subsidise fossil fuels. #StopFFS #Auspol #Cop27 #ClimateCrisis #FireproofAustralia pic.twitter.com/acSbRO1mWs — Stop Fossil Fuel Subsidies (@stopffsubsidies) November 9, 2022

A video of the incident is available on the internet as the wave of climate protests at museums spark a debate about their justness. This one - a 28-second video - shows two women glueing themselves to the artwork as they try to make a case for the climate emergency.

Reports indicate the women represent a group called 'Stop Fossil Fuel Subsidies', which advocates against the Australian government's allocation of subsidies for fossil fuels.

The group took to Twitter and shared a video and said their act is meant to highlight 'the danger of capitalism'.

"Stop Fossil Fuel Subsidies is highlighting the danger of capitalism by glueing onto Andy Warhol. Art depicting consumerism gone mad. While Australians starve, the government pays $22,000 a minute to subsidise fossil fuels,” the apparent group posted with the video.

"Do you think #AndyWarhol would have been proud? #ArtActions #A22Network #StopFFSubsidies. Stop pouring fuel on the fire. Make #COP27 count! #AusPol2022 Choose a liveable planet for all over profits for a few."

Increased instances of activists using art disruption tactics to draw attention to the climate crisis have opened a debate. Some protestors have been arrested and others are being investigated for property damage and trespassing.

Media organisation Deutsche Welle recently conducted a poll on Twitter to ask people how they felt about such incidents. Of the 491 who answered, 22 per cent said they raised awareness but 56 per cent felt such acts hurt the climate movement.

