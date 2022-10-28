Another climate protest: Dutch activist glues himself to table on a talk show | Video

A Dutch activist joins the list of many ‘unconventional’ public protests by climate activists in recent times after he glues himself on the table during a talk show. The video of the activist glueing himself to a talk show table on live television has gone viral since Wednesday.

Dutch activist glues himself to talk show table on live tv pic.twitter.com/f4N2qPMbqW — Alexander Klöpping (@AlexanderNL) October 25, 2022

The video shows a man, initially seated as one of the panellists in the show called ‘Jinek’, taking the glue out of his pocket, climbing on the table and sticking himself, reportedly demanding to talk about the climate crisis.

As he tries to climb the table, the host asks him to “watch out” and continues the conversation in a calm manner as seen in the video. The activist is seen trying to talk to the host about climate issues such as floods in Pakistan. He argues that people are dying because of the climate crisis and it’s not being paid enough attention. He keeps arguing for a while until he is escorted out while glued to the table during the commercial break. The security takes him away, and tilts the tabletop following which he drops to the ground.

Also Read | Watch: Tomato soup thrown at Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' by activists in London

De geschiedenis laat zien dat grote veranderingen afgedwongen worden door maatschappelijke druk van gewone mensen, die wél zien wat nodig is. Verstorende acties zoals deze horen daarbij. Als er een moment is waarop acties als deze legitiem en nodig zijn is het nu. #jinek — Jelle de Graaf (@Jelle_De_Graaf) October 26, 2022

The activist identified as Jelle de Graaf by the local media also shared a picture of the incident on his Twitter handle and said “changes are forced by social pressure from ordinary people.”

“Hunger in Kenya, floods in Pakistan and Nigeria, extreme heat waves: the climate crisis is hitting us and threatening us all. But governments, corporations and media continue to do business-as-usual. To expose this absurdity, I glued myself to the table at #Jinek,” his tweet read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON