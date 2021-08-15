Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi's video of running on Kabul street goes viral
world news

Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi's video of running on Kabul street goes viral

‘They are coming to kill us,’ Sahraa Karimi, the first woman to be appointed as the director-general of state-run Afghan Film, posted on Twitter on Sunday.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 09:03 PM IST
Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi said she went to a bank when the Taliban entered Kabul and the bank was being evacuated at that time, 

Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi, who was the first woman to be appointed as the director-general of state-run Afghan Film, on Sunday posted a video of what happened in the city as the Taliban entered the capital. The video went viral on social media along with the message that the filmmaker posted a few days ago appealing to all the film communities in the world.

Later she took to Twitter and said when she shot the video she went to a bank to get some money, but the bank was closed and was being evacuated. "I still cannot believe this happened, who did happen. Please pray for us, I am calling again. Hey ppl of this big world, please do not be silent, they are coming to kill us," she wrote.

 

In the video that she shared on Instagram on Sunday, she could be seen running amid a heightened activity on the street. "This is not a clip from a scary movie, This is the reality in Kabul. Last week the city hosted a film festival & now they running away for their lives. Heartbreaking to watch but the world is do nothing," Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad wrote sharing the video on Twitter.

 

"We need your voice. The media, governments and the world humanitarian organisations are conveniently silent as if this 'peace deal' with the Taliban was ever legitimate. It was never legitimate. Recognising them gave them the confidence to come back to power. The Taliban have been brutalising our people throughout the entire process of the talks. Everything that I have worked so hard to build as a filmmaker in my country is at the risk of falling. If the Taliban take over they will ban all art. I and other filmmakers could be next on their hit list...this war is not a civil war, this is a proxy war, this is an imposed war and it is the result of the US deal with the Taliban," Sahraa Karimi wrote two days ago.

After capturing a major portion of the country at an unexpected pace in the last few weeks, the Taliban reached Kabul on Sunday. Assuaaging fear of the people of Kabul, the Taliban leadership said there will be no attack as they are aiming at a smooth transition of power. Amid negotiation for an interim setup, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani reportedly left for Tajikistan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
afghanistan taliban
TRENDING NEWS

Finding the queen bee in this hive may make your brain buzz. Watch

Netflix uses movie scenes to explain ‘what makes us desi’. Video goes viral

Kitty’s reaction on being tickled makes for a very happy video. Watch viral clip

A home for you and me
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP