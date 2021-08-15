Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi's video of running on Kabul street goes viral

Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi, who was the first woman to be appointed as the director-general of state-run Afghan Film, on Sunday posted a video of what happened in the city as the Taliban entered the capital. The video went viral on social media along with the message that the filmmaker posted a few days ago appealing to all the film communities in the world.

Later she took to Twitter and said when she shot the video she went to a bank to get some money, but the bank was closed and was being evacuated. "I still cannot believe this happened, who did happen. Please pray for us, I am calling again. Hey ppl of this big world, please do not be silent, they are coming to kill us," she wrote.

Taliban surrounded Kabul, I were to bank to get some money, they closed and evacuated;



I still cannot believe this happened, who did happen.



Please pray for us, I am calling again:



Hey ppl of the this big world, please do not be silent , they are coming to kill us. pic.twitter.com/wIytLL3ZNu — Sahraa Karimi/ صحرا كريمي (@sahraakarimi) August 15, 2021

In the video that she shared on Instagram on Sunday, she could be seen running amid a heightened activity on the street. "This is not a clip from a scary movie, This is the reality in Kabul. Last week the city hosted a film festival & now they running away for their lives. Heartbreaking to watch but the world is do nothing," Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad wrote sharing the video on Twitter.

"We need your voice. The media, governments and the world humanitarian organisations are conveniently silent as if this 'peace deal' with the Taliban was ever legitimate. It was never legitimate. Recognising them gave them the confidence to come back to power. The Taliban have been brutalising our people throughout the entire process of the talks. Everything that I have worked so hard to build as a filmmaker in my country is at the risk of falling. If the Taliban take over they will ban all art. I and other filmmakers could be next on their hit list...this war is not a civil war, this is a proxy war, this is an imposed war and it is the result of the US deal with the Taliban," Sahraa Karimi wrote two days ago.

To All the #Film_Communities in The World and Who Loves Film and Cinema!



I write to you with a broken heart and a deep hope that you can join me in protecting my beautiful people, especially filmmakers from the Taliban. #Share it please, don't be #silent. pic.twitter.com/4FjW6deKUi — Sahraa Karimi/ صحرا كريمي (@sahraakarimi) August 13, 2021

After capturing a major portion of the country at an unexpected pace in the last few weeks, the Taliban reached Kabul on Sunday. Assuaaging fear of the people of Kabul, the Taliban leadership said there will be no attack as they are aiming at a smooth transition of power. Amid negotiation for an interim setup, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani reportedly left for Tajikistan.

