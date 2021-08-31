Afghan territory shouldn't be used to attack others, shelter terrorists: India

Afghanistan's territory should not be used to threaten and attack any country or to shelter, finance or train terrorists, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Monday. Shringla's comments came after the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) passed a resolution on Afghanistan even as US troops withdrew from the war-torn country after two decades. The UNSC resolution, under India's presidency, was adopted with the support of 13 members as Russia and China abstained.

"It underlines the risk individuals and entities designated by UN Security Council 1267. This is of direct importance to India," Shringla said while briefing the media after chairing the UNSC meeting on Afghanistan. "The resolution also notes the statement by the Taliban in the 27th of August and the Security Council does expect them to adhere to their commitments, including regarding the safe, secure and orderly departure from Afghanistan, of Afghan and all foreign nationals," he said.

"The resolution also recognises the importance of upholding human rights, especially Afghan women, children and minorities, as well as to inclusive negotiated settlement, and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan," the foreign secretary said as he also expressed condolences on behalf of India to Afghan nationals and US troops who lost their lives in the terrorist attack in Kabul.

Shringla said some very key issues came up for consideration in the council in August, including those of Afghanistan, maritime security, the Middle East, Myanmar, Syria and Yemen. He also thanked all members of the UN Security Council as India's presidency of the UNSC for the month of August drew to a close. "A very notable initiative that our delegation took was the organisation of the first comprehensive consideration of the issue of maritime security at the high-level event, chaired by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

"You will recall that under our presidency, the Security Council adopted three press statements on Afghanistan following related developments in the third, the 16th and the 27th of August... We also had two events on technology and peacekeeping and counterterrorism which were chaired by our external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar."

The resolution said that it expects that the Taliban will adhere to commitments made by it regarding the safe, secure, and orderly departure from Afghanistan of Afghans and foreign nationals. It was the first such resolution adopted on the situation in Afghanistan following the takeover of Kabul by the Taliban. It came on the penultimate day of India's presidency of the UNSC for the month of August.

