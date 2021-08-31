US suspends diplomatic presence in Kabul, moves to Qatar as troops withdraw

The US on Monday suspended diplomatic presence in Afghanistan and shifted its diplomatic operations to Qatar, secretary of state Antony Blinken said as the American military completed its withdrawal from the country to end a brutal 20-year war. "As of today, we've suspended our diplomatic presence in Kabul and transferred our operations to Doha, Qatar," Blinken said, adding that Congress would be notified.

America's top diplomat also expressed commitment to helping every American who wants to leave the war-torn country. Blinken, who was speaking just hours after the final evacuation flights left Afghanistan's Kabul, said a small number of US citizens remained in the country. They could be "under 200" but likely closer to just 100, he said.

Reports said celebratory gunfire could be heard from several Taliban checkpoints in Kabul early on Tuesday as senior Taliban officials hailed the US drawdown as a watershed moment.

"I'm here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan and the end of the military mission to evacuate American citizens," US General Kenneth McKenzie told reporters on Monday at Washington time. "Tonight's withdrawal signifies both the end of the military component of the evacuation but also the end of the nearly 20-year mission that began in Afghanistan shortly after September 11th, 2001."

The final flight left at 1929 GMT on Monday - just before the start of Tuesday in Kabul, he said.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said Afghanistan had "gained full independence" with the US withdrawal, and Anas Haqqani, a senior Taliban official, said he was "proud" to witness "these historic moments".

The withdrawal came before the end of August 31, the actual deadline set by President Joe Biden to call time on America's longest war. The war has claimed the lives of more than 2,400 US servicemembers.

Biden said he would address the nation on Tuesday in Washington.

The withdrawal also came after the tensed final days of a frantic mission to evacuate tens of thousands of Americans and Afghans who had helped the US-led war effort and which left scores of Afghans and 13 US troops dead in a suicide attack last week.

The attack claimed by the Islamic State's Afghan offshoot gave edgy urgency to the risky US-led international airlift from Kabul, and also revealed the possible troubles ahead for Afghanistan as the Taliban move to form a government and actually rule.

The Taliban's return as they captured Kabul on August 15 after a swift takeover of the country triggered a massive exodus of people who fear a new version of hardline Islamist rule.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution on Monday, requiring the Taliban to honour a commitment to let people freely leave Afghanistan in the days ahead, and to grant access to the UN and other aid agencies, but did not create a "safe zone" in Kabul.

