Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Afghan women can study in university but mixed classes banned
world news

Afghan women can study in university but mixed classes banned

The minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, said the new Taliban government would “start building the country on what exists today” and did not want to turn the clock back 20 years to when the movement was last in power.
Agencies | , Kabul
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 12:43 AM IST
Taliban�s acting Higher Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani speaks during a press conference in Kabul on September 12, 2021.(AFP)

Women in Afghanistan will be allowed to study in universities as the country seeks to rebuild after decades of war but gender-segregation and Islamic dress code will be mandatory, the Taliban’s new higher education minister said on Sunday.

The minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, said the new Taliban government would “start building the country on what exists today” and did not want to turn the clock back 20 years to when the movement was last in power.

But he remained unapologetic about bringing an end to mixed sex classes. “We have no problems in ending the mixed-education system,” he said. “The people are Muslims and they will accept it.”

The issue of women’s education has been one of the central questions facing the Taliban as they seek to persuade the world that they have changed since the harsh fundamentalist rule they imposed in the 1990s when women were largely banned from studying or working outside the home.

Taliban have said women will be able to study and work in accordance with sharia law but strict dress rules will apply. Haqqani said hijab religious veils would be mandatory for all female students but did not specify if this meant headscarves or compulsory face coverings.

RELATED STORIES

He said female students would be taught by women wherever possible. “Thanks to God we have a high number of women teachers. We will not face any problems in this. All efforts will be made to find and provide women teachers for female students,” he said in Kabul.

Some fear the new rules will exclude women because the universities do not have the resources to provide separate classes. “It all depends on the university’s capacity,” he said. “We can also use male teachers to teach from behind a curtain, or use technology.” Classrooms divided by curtains have already been seen in many places since the Western-backed government collapse and the Taliban seized Kabul last month. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Justin Trudeau denies asking Jody Wilson-Raybould to lie in SNC-Lavalin case

Covid-19 outbreak hits eastern China; Putian city sealed off, travel restricted

 Qatar sends high-level delegation to Afghanistan

New memory cards, but no access to footage: Iran's deal with UN atomic agency
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP