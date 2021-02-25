Afghanistan reports H5N8 bird flu on farm: OIE

Afghanistan has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu on a poultry farm in Herat province, which borders Iran, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Thursday.

The virus killed 794 birds on the farm, with the rest of the 22,000-strong flock slaughtered, the OIE said, citing a report from the Afghan authorities.

