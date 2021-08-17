Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
world news

Embassies, aid organisations will be safe in Kabul: Taliban's Mujahid

In their first news conference in Kabul, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid assured to respect the rights of women and seek good relations with other nations.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid gestures as he speaks during the first press conference in Kabul on Tuesday following the Islamist group's stunning takeover of Afghanistan.(Hoshang Hashimi / AFP)

The Taliban held its maiden news conference on Tuesday days after taking control of Kabul, in which they assured security of embassies and diplomatic missions in Afghanistan.

Addressing the reporters in Kabul, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the security of foreign embassies is important to them and pledged to keep them completely safe, Afghanistan's television news channel Tolo News reported.

Zabihullah Mujahid reportedly said Taliban do not have "enmity towards anyone" and have "pardoned everyone" on their leader's orders.

Earlier in the day, the Taliban declared an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to join its government in an attempt to allay the fears of thousands of Afghans who attempted to flee the country.

He said the Taliban would honour women’s rights, but within the norms of Islamic law. He echoed the voice of Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission, who said earlier in the day that women are encouraged to join the government.

"Taliban are committed to providing women their rights based on Islam. Women can work in the health sector and other sectors where they are needed. There will be no discrimination against women," TOLO News quoted Mujahid as saying.

The Taliban spokesperson outlined that they would work a settlement through which an "Islamic government would be established in the country".

After taking over the presidential palace in Kabul on Sunday, and setting the stage for their rule in Afghanistan, 20 years after their ouster, the Taliban attempted to project a less aggressive face by saying no one would "harmed", an assurance thousands of Afghans are apprehensive of.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres had on Monday urged the Taliban to "exercise utmost restraint" to protect lives.

On Monday, thousands of people gathered at the international airport in Kabul, the only exit point in the control of US troops until now, in a last-ditch effort to leave the war-torn nation, even as the administration shut the civilian airspace over Afghanistan.

Mujahid said the situation in Kabul will "soon be back to normal", signalling an end to the war, as he stressed that they want to "establish a government that includes all sides."

The Taliban also said they won't allow their territory to be used against any country in the world. Mujahid told the reporters, "Global community should rest assured that we're committed that you will not be harmed anyway from our soil."

Topics
afghanistan taliban regime zabihullah mujahid kabul airport
