Afghanistan women in tears amid Taliban’s ban on their education | Video

A heartbreaking video of Afghan students crying because of the recent ban on women's education went viral on social media. Shabnam Nasimi, a former policy special advisor to the minister for Afghan resettlement and minister for refugees in the United Kingdom, on Tuesday shared a video of female students in an Afghan classroom crying.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Girls crying in agony as they’re told that they will have to leave the university & go home as the Taliban have BANNED female university education in Afghanistan. Painful to hear. How can we sit idly by as millions of girls are denied their human rights,” Shabnam tweeted.

Watch | India 'concerned' over Taliban ban on Afghan women education | Details

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the announcement of a decision to prohibit women from attending universities in the country, there was widespread outrage. Female university students were turned away on Wednesday after the Taliban rulers denied entry.

"You all are informed to immediately implement the mentioned order of suspending education of females until further notice," said a letter issued to all government and private universities, signed by minister for higher education Neda Mohammad Nadeem.

On Thursday, some women and girls took to the streets in Kabul, chanting "education for all". Many male students in Afghanistan have protested the decision to ban girls' education, with some walking out of their classrooms. Some male university professors have also resigned in solidarity with the female students.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In response to the Taliban's decision, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Taliban were attempting to sentence Afghanistan's women to a "dark future without opportunity" by prohibiting them from attending universities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao Trainee Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Stream. India's regional languages attract me.