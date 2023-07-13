After US flash floods, tornado threat cancels 173 flights, delays 500 in Chicago

After flash floods inundated several reg and thunderstorms brought “torrential downpours,” the US is now under another threat. It has now been hit by tornado warnings in Chicago on Wednesday, July 12. Passengers were forced to take shelter after a tornado touched down near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. Hundreds of flights were disrupted.

Tornado warnings hit Chicago on Wednesday, July 12 (@lilyjusth/Twitter, @t72320334/Twitter)

“This tornado has been touching the ground intermittently so far and is moving east. There are additional circulations along the line south of O’Hare. Seek shelter if in the warned area," the National Weather Service in Chicago said, according to News18. Various clips posted to Twitter show tornado sirens going off in downtown Chicago.

Hundreds of people took shelter in an O’Hare Airport concourse, and 173 flights that were scheduled to depart the airport were cancelled. More than 500 flights were delayed. Poweroutage.us confirmed that over 10,000 customers lost power in the region.

As per weather forecasters, the storm was moving east toward southwest Michigan after hitting Chicago. A tornado watch was then issued for parts of Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Thursday, July 13.

Several states, including New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Vermont, experienced rainfall on Sunday and Monday, July 9 and 10. Bridges were washed and roads were nearly inaccessible. On Tuesday, July 11, President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in the northeastern US state of Vermont. Heavy rainfall caused flooding, leading to over 100 people being rescued from cars and homes.

Earlier this week, floods in New York wreaked havoc in various regions, including parts of the Lower Hudson Valley. The water rapidly flooded roadways, trapped people inside cars and spilled debris across places. Emergency responders worked to make rescue efforts.

A West Point Military Police spokesperson told CNN that there was heavy flooding at the United States Military Academy West Point in Orange County. Several people were trapped in their vehicles and had to swim out to safety. State police urged the public to avoid the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland County due to excessive flooding, NYSP public information officer Steven Nevel told Newsweek.

