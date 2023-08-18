After Maui, wildfire impacts thousands in Canada

After the dreadful disaster in Hawaii in the United States, another North American country Canada is facing the threat of wildfires. Reportedly, more than 1000 active fires are burning across the country, including 265 in the Northwest Territories.

TOPSHOT - This handout photo shows the town of Fort Smith, Canada during the wildfires, on August 13, 2023. Hundreds of people started to be airlifted to safety from remote villages threatened by wildfires in Canada's far north overnight Monday to Tuesday after Yellowknife, the largest city in the region, declared an emergency. (Photo by Handout / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Dana Fergusson" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY Genevi�ve NORMAND "Military airlifts provide escape as wildfires sweep Canada's far north"(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a report by New York Post, the raging wildfires in the city of Yellowknife is just 10 miles northwest of the city and could reach its outskirts by Saturday.

“Very tough days ahead – with two days of northwest to west-northwest winds on Friday and Saturday, which would push fire towards Yellowknife,” the territorial fire service said in a statement on Facebook.

46,000 people are set to be evacuated amid the critical scenario. People have been fleeing the wildfires after an evacuation order was declared.

“The urgency is, fire changes drastically … the conditions are in our favor right now, but that will change on Saturday,” Shane Thompson, the territorial environment minister told the CBC.

In total, about 65% of the Territories population of 46,000 people would be evacuated, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| World's Cheapest Home? Why this Michigan house is listed for ‘sale at $1’

Yellowknife Mayor Rebecca Alty informed that special teams were clear-cutting trees close to the city in a bid to prevent the flames from spreading.

Some of the people fleeing the wildfires are moving to the neighbouring province of Alberta where three official evacuee reception centers for those leaving by road has been established.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Incident Response Group to discuss the situation. Defense Minister Bill Blair also attended the meeting which comprised of senior officials and ministers.

Experts point to climate change for the drastic situation. This year, much of Canada has experienced abnormally dry conditions which contributed to the current problem.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}