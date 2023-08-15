Survivors of Maui wildfires claim they are being ‘robbed at gunpoint’: Report

All hell has broken loose on Maui residents in the United States. Survivors of the horrific wildfire disaster are claiming that they are being robbed at gunpoint. According to a report by New York Post, the residents highlight that desperate people are resorting to theft and robbery of necessary supplies like water, food, and first aid. People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown Lahaina, Maui on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Alan Dickar via AP)(AP)

A Maui resident named Jeremy Aganos interacted with KITV and said that it was “utter chaos” for people trying to find food, water and shelter.

“There’s some police presence. There’s some small military presence. But at night, people are being robbed at gunpoint,” Matt Robb, co-owner of a bar in Lahaina, told Insider.

“I mean, they’re going through houses — and then by day it’s hunky dory. So where is the support? I don’t think our government and our leaders, at this point, know how to handle this or what to do,” added Matt.

However, some residents understand that those who are resorting to theft and robbery are badly in need of such items and doing it in their survival mode.

“When your children and [you] are here starving after almost burning to death and the police won’t let people drive in to give you necessities, you may turn to desperate measures. It is unfortunate people are turning to looting right now, but it’s about helping them and not villainizing them," Lahaina resident Barrett Procell told KITV.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the devastating wildfires have climbed to almost 100. Reportedly, thousands of buildings and homes have got destroyed due to the disaster. Hundreds of people are reported to be missing.

“I haven’t even had time to watch the news, but people are telling me on the mainland that, from the videos that I’m sharing, that it is way worse than what the news is even sharing. We have so many people that are missing and unaccounted for. It’s an actual horrific nightmare that you just cannot wake up from. It’s beyond words,” said Kami Irwin who is a Maui resident.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden had declared the wildfires in Hawaii as a "major disaster".

“Anyone who’s lost a loved one, whose home has been damaged or destroyed, will get help immediately,” Biden had promised.

