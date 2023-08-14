Maui wildfires: Condition of 96 dead bodies is ‘horrible’, only 2 of them ID'd

The aftermath of the wildfires in the Maui county of Hawaii, is as horrible as the disaster itself. According to a report by the New York Post, 96 people died in the tragedy but only two of them have been identified. The condition of some of the dead bodies is horrible to the extent that "they fall apart". According to unoffical count, 1302 persons are still missing. Aftermath of the Maui Wildfires(REUTERS)

Hawaii Governor Josh Green informed media about the ongoing recovery process in Maui, at a press conference on Sunday.

“There will be active recovery in the days and weeks of the bones and remains of those we lost,” said Green.

“It’s going to take many years to rebuild Lahaina. It does appear like a bomb went off,” explained Green.

Meanwhile, Maui Police Chief John Pelletier has urged relatives of missing people to provide DNA samples of their loved ones, to help them in identifying the dead bodies.

“We need you to do the DNA test. We need to identify your loved ones,” said Pelletier.

Pelletier highlighted the condition of the dead bodies' remains, some of which are so fragile that they break in the hands of emergency worker crews and get scattered across the ground.

“So we have 200 people running through the scene yesterday, and some of you, that’s what you’re stepping on. I don’t know how else you’d like me to describe it,” explained Pelletier.

Governor Green informed that at least 2200 buildings were damaged or destroyed in west Maui, with the total damage estimated at nearly $6 billion.

Reportedly, the resort city of Lahaina bore the brunt of the damage as nearly all its infrastructure got destroyed.

The wildfires which led to the damage, were aided by strong winds caused by Hurricane Dora. Celebrities like Jeff Bezos, Oprah Winfrey have extended helping hand amid the rescue, rehabilitation and rebuilding process.

